Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

