HEIDI Market Cap Reaches $892.24 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 79.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $892.24 and $124.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 84.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.