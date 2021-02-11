HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.08 ($62.45).

HLE stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

