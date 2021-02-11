HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in January

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Shares of HLKHF stock remained flat at $$64.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

