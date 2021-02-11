HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLLGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

