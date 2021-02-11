Hellenic Coin Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $116.27 million and approximately $379,729.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.00391747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

