Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.