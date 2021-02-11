Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.44. Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 83,494 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.