Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,455.29

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.29 and traded as high as $1,485.00. Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) shares last traded at $1,492.50, with a volume of 3,084 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £316.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.