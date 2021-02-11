Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.30

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.30 and traded as low as $328.00. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 200,861 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £470.11 million and a P/E ratio of 94.29.

Get Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 657.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) Company Profile (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.