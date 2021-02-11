Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.71. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 93,204 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

