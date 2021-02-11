Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President Sells $364,620.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Desimone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $423,864.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

