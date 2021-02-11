Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President Sells $364,620.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Desimone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $423,864.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00.
Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
