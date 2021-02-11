Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.68 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and $1.34 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00014072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

