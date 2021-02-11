Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is $0.21. Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

