Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5,574.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Hexcel worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4,799.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

