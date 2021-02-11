HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $344.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 622928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

