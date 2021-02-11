High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of High Tide stock remained flat at $$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,876,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32. High Tide has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

