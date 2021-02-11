Hillenbrand, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

