Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 569.6% in January

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a growth of 569.6% from the January 14th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 4,664,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,003. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

