Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.48

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.48 and last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 14010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

