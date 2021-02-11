HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Trading 4.1% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.27. 6,034,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,755,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.