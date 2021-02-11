HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Up 8%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $36.95. 1,139,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 229,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $529,398.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,057 shares of company stock worth $3,713,910 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in HNI by 56.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in HNI by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HNI by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

