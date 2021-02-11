HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Up 8%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $36.95. 1,139,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 229,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in HNI by 56.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in HNI by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HNI by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.
HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)
HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.
