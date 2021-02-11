Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $15.45. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 219,210 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 344,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.