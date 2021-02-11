Homeros Market Cap Reaches $35.71 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $35.71 million and $6.90 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00258997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00099148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083356 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,282.30 or 0.92446611 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

