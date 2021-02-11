HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.