HOMIHELP Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00004981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $50,275.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

