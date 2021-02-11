HOQU Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. HOQU has a total market cap of $354,637.63 and approximately $13,416.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

