Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

