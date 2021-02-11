Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

