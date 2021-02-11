Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.23 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

