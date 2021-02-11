Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.25

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

