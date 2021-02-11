HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.41. HPQ-Silicon Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 869,902 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.21 million and a P/E ratio of -660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources news, Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$837,310.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.