H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the January 14th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 4,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.