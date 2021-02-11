HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

HTGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

Shares of HTGM opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the period.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

