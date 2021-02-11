HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $22,404.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $22,404.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.37 or 0.99528112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.92 or 0.01049938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00224534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00075685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001778 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.