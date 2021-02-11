Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 11.2% Higher

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.58. 1,338,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 480,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Huami alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $329.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huami by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.