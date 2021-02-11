Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Up 604.8% in January

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 604.8% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNP stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 44,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,950. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

