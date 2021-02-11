Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.39

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 7564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.