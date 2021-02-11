HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.45.

HUBS stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.76. 705,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $438.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.96 and its 200 day moving average is $334.49.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

