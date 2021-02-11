HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.45.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -260.78 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.49.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.