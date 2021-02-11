Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HSON traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 1,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

