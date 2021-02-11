Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $16.00. Hudson Global shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 7,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

