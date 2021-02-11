Humaniq Trading 21.6% Higher This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $83,123.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

