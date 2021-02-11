Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.09

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.09 and traded as low as $24.00. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 975,336 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

