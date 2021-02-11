HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

