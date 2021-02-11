Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.00. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 14,203,487 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The company has a market capitalization of £64.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.54.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

