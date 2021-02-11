HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. HUSD has a total market cap of $472.77 million and $146.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01085045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006128 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.72 or 0.05270988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 472,942,451 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

