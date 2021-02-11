Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSQVY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY remained flat at $$25.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

