Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HYBE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,940,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,772,262. Hybrid Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

