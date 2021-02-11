Hydro Protocol Trading Up 21.4% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $350,838.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01098776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00055286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.94 or 0.05365895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

